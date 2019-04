Amani Chattanooga is Hosting a Mother's Day Market!

Come celebrate the gift of motherhood with local Chattanoogan vendors. A one-stop shop for gifts! Shop with or for the mamas in your life.

Current confirmed vendors:

2 Ridges Pottery

The Pie Place

Peg's Bread & Eggs

Dekko Trading

Mother Me I Macrame

Young Living Oils

Ellis Table Co.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Email ambassador@amaniafrica.org