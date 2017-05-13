Enjoy the Mountain Art & Craft Celebration, presented by the Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park. This family-friendly event features over 100 exhibitors displaying quality arts and crafts for sale. Food vendors will offer snacks and full meals. Find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day!

Adult $5, Child (2-12) $3, plus $5 per vehicle State Park fee if you don't have an annual pass.

All proceeds from the celebration are used for the direct benefit and support of Cloudland Canyon State Park.