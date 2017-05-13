Mountain Art & Craft Celebration

to Google Calendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00

Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738

Enjoy the Mountain Art & Craft Celebration, presented by the Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park. This family-friendly event features over 100 exhibitors displaying quality arts and crafts for sale. Food vendors will offer snacks and full meals. Find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day!

Adult $5, Child (2-12) $3, plus $5 per vehicle State Park fee if you don't have an annual pass.

All proceeds from the celebration are used for the direct benefit and support of Cloudland Canyon State Park.

Info

Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

706-406-3440

to Google Calendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Art & Craft Celebration - 2017-05-13 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 23, 2017

Friday

March 24, 2017

Saturday

March 25, 2017

Sunday

March 26, 2017

Monday

March 27, 2017

Tuesday

March 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours