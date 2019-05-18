Mountain Biking Skills - Level 2

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Ready to take your mountain biking to the next level? Come join us for our mountain bike skills class where we will focus on wheel lifts, tight turns, and other helpful tips to get you prepared for more technical trails. The ability to control one's wheels off the ground, remaining balanced over your bike, and staying in control on single-track is critical for success. Flat pedals and soft-soled shoes are required for the class. Join us to develop these handling skills and clear that stubborn section of trail on your next ride!

Develop slow speed balance

Gain wheel control

Reduce your turning radius

Successfully navigate tight switchbacks

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
