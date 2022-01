× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Movement Sessions

Saturday Jan 22nd, Movement is back to Wanderlinger and Chattanooga!

This time we are moving to new sights and sounds.

The return of the madman DJ Tryptone of Huntsville playing a specialty D&B set, and the Nooga debut of Nashville house and drum & bass producer Mobius Drip, combined with the live visual of Sage Arts, promise for a banging late night.

Taproom opens at 12pm. Show starts at 10pm with doors at 9pm. Ages 21+ after 9pm.