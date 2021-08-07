Movement Sessions: Spice

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Movement Sessions: Spice

Saturday, August 7th, dancing is back as we bring the Tulum flavors to Chattanooga's Movement Sessions, with DJ O. Diggs, Brandoname, and Mystery Box.

The night will be jungle themed, with an outfit contest, as well as fire performers. We are also excited to be having the room sound engineered perfectly, all night long.

Movement Sessions, in partnership with Wanderlinger Brewing Company, brings the best regional, dance & club DJ's for our dance floor. Come and enjoy the summer with a taste of Tulum.

Doors open 10:00PM, show at 11:00PM

21+

$15 Cover

