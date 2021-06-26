Movement Sessions: Summer Heat

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Movement Sessions: Summer Heat

On June 26th, the Movement is back, bringing a night of global electronic dance music to Chattanooga, once again!

Returning to Wanderlinger, Kevin Bell, Virginia Beach club artist, will be partnering with Movement Session resident, Mystery Box, for a showcase of the hottest remixes and house tracks the world has to offer.

For well over a decade Kevin Bell has played at some of the hottest clubs in the nation, and alongside some of the biggest names in dance music. His style is a well honed, high energy, performance. The man does not know how to disappoint.

Doors open 10:00PM, and we’ll be going all night long until 3:00AM. $15 Cover.

21+

Concerts & Live Music
