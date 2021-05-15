Movement Sessions: Underground

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

May 15th we bring the south's dance underground back to Chattanooga, with Tryptone, Huntsville artist and veteran rave DJ.

Tryptone is a pillar of the Alabama dance music community and has crushed it all across this section of America. He was selected for his talent, skill, and incredible tracks, to bring together Huntsville and Chattanooga's nightlife scenes.

Alongside Tryptone and Movement Session resident, Mystery Box, is Dalton underground artist, Beavis. Known for bringing Hoe Crew style heat, DJ Beavis is not just a fledgling star, but amazing human being.

I can't wait to bring the Movement to Chattanooga yet again, this time southern underground style.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
