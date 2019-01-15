MAGGIE WHITE will be hosting YOGA at WanderLinger! $5 yoga is an ABSOLUTE steal. On top of that we will have $5 draft beers. On top of that... Danimal and Frenchy will be guiding yoga with a special, ambient, sound healing experience! All ages welcome! You don't want to miss this!
Moves, Grooves & Brews Yoga
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatScience on Tap!
-
Education & LearningPassionate & Practical Goal Setting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Concerts & Live MusicElenowen
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyTeen Vision
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
-
Charity & FundraisersNew Charity Casino Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Briars
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Extraction Basics/Brewing Science
-
Education & LearningA Little Me Time: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
This & ThatChattanooga Women’s March Rally
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsEDM vs Hip Hop Back to School Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
This & ThatSixth Annual MLK Day of Service
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer