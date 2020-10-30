Movie Night: Beetlejuice

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Movie Night: Beetlejuice

For the second night of our Halloweekend, we will be screening Beetlejuice this Friday at The Woodshop!

Socially distanced seating areas are available inside for viewing, but limited (15-20 people). Masks required unless seated.

Movie will start promptly at 8pm.

Backyard Beer Garden will be open for people that do not want to watch the movie, or can't find a seat!

Food option:

  • Vietnamese Noodle Bowls by Mama Crunk's Kitchen
  • Rice Noodle, Thai Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Roasted Peanut, Chili-Lime Vinaigrette, & Lemongrass Chicken or Tofu(v)

Beer Bar will be open with our new Beer Cocktail menu!

Poppytons Patisserie treats available all night!

If interested in reserving a seating area to watch the movie, please email Tyler: TheWoodshopPresents@gmail.com

