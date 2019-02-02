Movie Night at Chester Frost Park

to Google Calendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Come celebrate Groundhog Day watching the classic Billy Murray movie. Cornhole and other games will be available to play before the movie starts at 7:30. Free Popcorn while supplies last.

Info
Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343 View Map
Film, Kids & Family
4232096892
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - 2019-02-02 18:00:00
DI 16.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours