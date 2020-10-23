Movie Night: Hocus Pocus

In the spirit of Halloween, we will be screening Hocus Pocus this Friday at The Woodshop! Socially distanced seating areas are available, but limited.

(15-20 people)

Masks required unless seated.

Movie will start promptly at 8pm.

Backyard Beer Garden will be open for people that do not want to watch the movie.

Feel free to bring in outside food or snacks, as we will not have a food vendor this week.

Beer Bar will be open!

If interested in reserving a seating area, please email Tyler: TheWoodshopPresents@gmail.com

"A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century." -IMDB

Director: Kenny Ortega

Writers: David Kirschner (story), Mick Garris (story)

Stars: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy