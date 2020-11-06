Movie Night: The Great Dictator (1940)

We are hosting another movie night at The Woodshop on Friday. This week we are screening Charlie Chaplin's "The Great Dictator."

The Great Dictator is a 1940 American political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced, scored by, and starring British comedian Charlie Chaplin, following the tradition of many of his other films. Having been the only Hollywood filmmaker to continue to make silent films well into the period of sound films, Chaplin made this his first true sound film.

We have one indoor screen and one outdoor screen for viewing! If you are interested in making a reservation, please email Tyler: TheWoodshopPresents@gmail.com

Doors open at 7, the movie will start promptly at 8. You are encouraged to arrive early.

This week we do not have a food vendor lined up, so feel free to bring in your own food or take out!

The Beer Bar is open! You are also welcome to brown bag wine for a $10 corkage fee.

In response to covid 19, masks are REQUIRED unless seated at your table. Anyone unwilling to wear a mask will be asked to leave. If you are experiencing any systems of covid 19, please watch the film from the comfort of your own home.