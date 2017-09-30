Movie in the Park at Dark

Bridge Christian Church continues its sixth annual family movie series, Movies in the Park at Dark, at Heritage Park.

The final event of the season takes place on Saturday, September 30th. The blockbuster is about a former scientist who is taken away from his family and then becomes the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star.

The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on a large inflatable screen at Heritage Park. The event is free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the shows. Movies will be cancelled for inclement weather.