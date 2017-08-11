Movie in the Park at Dark

Bridge Christian Church announces its sixth annual family movie series, Movies in the Park at Dark, at Heritage Park. The first movie will be shown on Friday, August 11th and chronicles the lives of animals and a mystery they try to solve in the city of Zootopia.

The second event takes place on Saturday, September 30th. The blockbuster is about a former scientist who is taken away from his family and then becomes the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star.

Both movies begin at 7:30 p.m. and are shown on a large inflatable screen at Heritage Park. The events are free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the shows. Movies will be cancelled for inclement weather.