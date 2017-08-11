Movie in the Park at Dark

to Google Calendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00

Heritage Park 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Bridge Christian Church announces its sixth annual family movie series, Movies in the Park at Dark, at Heritage Park. The first movie will be shown on Friday, August 11th and chronicles the lives of animals and a mystery they try to solve in the city of Zootopia.

The second event takes place on Saturday, September 30th. The blockbuster is about a former scientist who is taken away from his family and then becomes the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star.

Both movies begin at 7:30 p.m. and are shown on a large inflatable screen at Heritage Park. The events are free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the shows. Movies will be cancelled for inclement weather.

Info
Heritage Park 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Movie in the Park at Dark - 2017-08-11 19:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours