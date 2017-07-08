Pack up your chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, and get ready to watch a movie under the stars during Chattanooga’s favorite summer activity, Movies in the Park! The fun begins on July 8th in Coolidge Park and will be held every following Saturday night in July.

“Movies in the Park is one of our favorite events,” says Julie Baumgardner, President

and CEO of First Things First. “We encourage families to join us and enjoy some quality time together. Memories are sure to be made!”

First Things First is celebrating its 20th birthday this year. We’re excited to celebrate at Movies in the Park, the event that began in 2002 as a celebration of First Things First’s 5th birthday.

This event is FREE to the public. The movie will begin each week at sundown (just after 9 p.m.). Family-friendly priced concessions will also be available for purchase on site. We can’t tell you the names of the movies, but here are some helpful hints:

JULY 8 – This musical 3-D animated movie follows the journey of Poppy, the happiest troll ever born, and the angriest troll, Branch.

JULY 15 – A 1991 Disney classic! Belle has no clue that her captor is actually a prince under a magic spell that can only be broken by true love’s kiss. ​

JULY 22 –​ Dory is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss. With help from her friends Nemo and Marlin, Dory embarks on an epic adventure to find them.

JULY 29 – Po realizes that he has a lot to learn if he’s going to fulfill the next challenge from his beloved instructor. Po must transition from student to teacher and train clumsy pandas to become martial-arts fighters. ​

Movies in the Park is sponsored by Comcast, Sunny 92.3, The Chattanooga Times Free Press, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee American Water, Family Concessions, LLC, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

Also, just a reminder that children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent at all times in Coolidge Park. For more information, visit www.FirstThings.org or call our office at 423.267.5383.