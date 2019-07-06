Movies in the Park

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Movies in the Park, a free event presented by First Things First, returns to Coolidge Park on Saturday evenings throughout the month of July. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy quality time with your loved ones as you watch a family-friendly box office hit on the giant movie screen. This year, the Chattanooga community voted online for their top four movie picks! FIRSTTHINGS.ORG, 423.267.5383

Info

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
