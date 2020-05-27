Moving Forward with COVID-19 & Construction in Chattanooga Webinar

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Moving Forward with COVID-19 & Construction in Chattanooga Webinar

When: Wednesday, May 27 at 11:30 a.m.

What: After being deemed an essential service, many construction sites across our community have already implemented new safety regulations and policies. This webinar will address both the TN Pledge Guidelines for construction worksites, but will also address best practices for moving forward in the era of COVID-19.

The City of Chattanooga is partnering with The Associated General Contractors to host this webinar in hopes to provide general contractors, subcontractors, and other industry professionals the necessary information to ensure the health and safety of themselves, their employees, and the Chattanooga community.

Who: General contractors, subcontractors, construction union members, etc.

How: Click here to register 

