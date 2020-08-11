× Expand The Chattery Moving Through Stress

This workshop will help the participant learn to use their body as a resource to work through anxiety and stress using techniques of dance/movement therapy. Emotions have a physical component; anxiety and stress can cause increased heart rate, flushing, sweaty palms… The brain causes the anxiety; the body responds.

For this reason, using the body to relieve the anxiety makes sense. In this workshop, participants will learn to use movement to release tension and give the energy associated with stress some place to go.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moving-through-stress-online-class-tickets-113820169190

About the teacher:

After a successful 30+ year career, Melissa felt a deep desire to help others, leading her to become a Mental Health Counselor. Additionally, having experienced the healing power of dance in her own life, she further pursued credentialing in Dance/Movement Therapy. Melissa’s previous work experience includes approximately 20 years of broad technical and leadership experience working for TVA in Nuclear Power. She served as Senior Manager of Organizational Effectiveness and Senior Advisor to the Chief Nuclear Officer, in addition to other management and leadership roles throughout the organization. Additionally, as part of Thinking Media, Melissa was an integral part in the development, marketing, and support of educational and workforce development software, enabling numerous individuals to obtain the skills necessary to obtain meaningful work, and high school students to graduate with skills necessary to succeed in their careers.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.