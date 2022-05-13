Mozart's Coronation Mass

to

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1505 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Join us for a wonderful evening filled with the sounds of music from the past and the present. All choirs will perform, including a presentation of Mozart's Coronation Mass by the Concert Choir. Local instrumentalists and soloists Sara Snider Schone, Elizabeth Schrock, Chris Plaas, and Scott Willis will all be under the direction of Joshua Golden.

As always, alumnae of the CGC are invited to the stage to join us for our traditional Edelweiss. Ages 12 and under are free admission!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4232961006
