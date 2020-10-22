Mozart's Serenade

Experience invigorating performances of both winds and strings as the CSO performs Tchaikovsky’s “piece from the heart”, Serenade for Strings, as well as Mozart’s Serenade No. 11 and contemporary Atlanta, GA composer Nicole Chamberlain’s Orion’s Belt, which each focus on wind instrumentation.

Featuring:

  • Tchaikovsky - Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48
  • Mozart - Serenade No.11 in E-flat major, K.375
  • Nicole Chamberlain - Orion's Belt for Flute Trio

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

