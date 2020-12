"Mr Showtime" David Scott

More than just a stand-up comedian, Mr. Showtime is proud to be called a throwback entertainer. That’s right, an entertainer! David believes in more than just standing behind the microphone and telling jokes, and doing more than just a simple “comedy show.” Putting the “show” back in showman, he combines the style and cool of a 60′s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.