Mrs. Claus Adventures at Enterprise South Nature Park

Enterprise South Nature Park (Main Address) 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Come join Mrs. Claus for Stories, Cookie Decorating, and More at Enterprise South Nature Park!

Date: Saturday December 7, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center

Age Range: Ages 4 and Up

Registration Fee: $5.00 per Participant

REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT ARE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MRS. CLAUS ADVENTURES EVENT.

SPOTS ARE LIMITED and are filled on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE Basis!

For More Information and to Register for this event visit parks.hamiltontn.gov

Enterprise South Nature Park (Main Address) 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
423-710-0274
