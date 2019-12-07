Mrs. Claus Adventures at Enterprise South Nature Park

Come join Mrs. Claus for Stories, Cookie Decorating, and More at Enterprise South Nature Park!
Date: Saturday December 7, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Location: Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center
Age Range: Ages 4 and Up
Registration Fee: $5.00 per Participant
REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT ARE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MRS. CLAUS ADVENTURES EVENT.
SPOTS ARE LIMITED and are filled on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE Basis!
For More Information and to Register for this event visit parks.hamiltontn.gov