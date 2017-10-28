Muddy Pumpkin 5K

Rhea County Courthouse 1475 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37321

Grab a pumpkin and join us for the annual Muddy Pumpkin 5k Run. You will run, wade, and crawl through downtown Dayton, all while hauling your pumpkin! But don't worry. This event is full of tricks and treats, so it's fun for all skill levels! The event will lead you right into PumpkinFest, Dayton's annual fall festival for the whole family. Visit www.rheaofhopefriends.org for more information, or to register online!

Early bird registration July 1-Sep 30: $40.00

Starting Oct 1 registration: $45.00

Rhea County Courthouse 1475 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37321

423-775-0019

