Multicultural Children's Book Festival

Culture Books brings new Multicultural Book Festival to Avondale Community Center

Chattanooga, TN – Culture Books will present the FREE Multicultural Book Festival at Avondale Community Center on July 23, 2022 from 12p-5p.

Culture Books proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Multicultural Book Festival! They will be showcasing 6 local authors including Sana Childers and Ogechi Odbejor, Erika Martin and Greg Funderburg. There will be 3 live cultural performances, including Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment, LLC. In partnership with Moms for Social Justice, there will also be a multitude of fun activities, water play, face painting, food, music and vendors. Read20 will be providing books and activities on the Read20 bus. The Hamilton County Health Department will be sharing educational resources. It will be a fun day of family, culture and fun.

The event will be held at the Avondale Community Center, 1305 Dodson Ave. It is a FREE event. To RSVP for the event, visit www.CultureBooksCha.org

Culture Books is a non-profit 501(c3) run by Erica Richardson, M.Ed, a former teacher turned Librarian who, within her 13+ years in education, saw that many of the books provided did not have diverse representation or any cultural exposure in them. Culture Books was created to bridge the gap between culture and literacy, through cultural events, book giveaways and showcasing the passions of diverse authors.

Avondale Recreation Center 1305 Dodson Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
