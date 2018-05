New Plays written by local Chattanooga 10-12yr old playwrights and performed by actors in our community! This will be an evening you will not forget. We have stories of super heros, vultures, mythical gods, slime, fancy iphones, romance, aliens, pizza stealers and more!

Serious fun for all ages!

3 show weekend!

Friday, May 25th at 7pm

Saturday, May 26th at 3pm & 7pm

Talk back session with the playwrights after the 3pm show

Kids write. Adult Act. Communities Connect