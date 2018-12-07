The Muse of Fire Project performs new plays written by local Chattanooga 10-12yr old playwrights and performed by actors in our community. The project strives to bring together a diverse group of students from around the Chattanooga area. Students attend a 10 week after school play writing class to learn about how to write about characters and conflict. After they have finished a play adult actors in the community rehearse the plays and perform them for the student and their families and the public.
Muse of Fire Project
McCallie School 500 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
