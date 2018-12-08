The Muse of Fire Project performs new plays written by local Chattanooga 10-12yr old playwrights and performed by actors in our community. The project strives to bring together a diverse group of students from around the Chattanooga area. Students attend a 10 week after school play writing class to learn about how to write about characters and conflict. After they have finished a play adult actors in the community rehearse the plays and perform them for the student and their families and the public.