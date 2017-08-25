You are invited to participate in Chattanooga’s 1st Annual Museum Hop!

What exactly is a Museum Hop? It’s a one day, museum adventure, where anyone can visit 6 Chattanooga area museums, (a value of over $50) for just $10.00!

If you need an added incentive, the first 30 registrations are FREE, but everyone must first be registered.

Passports are issued at the first museum and stamped along the way at each tour completed. The tour starts at the museum of your choice and moves at your pace. Only those completing a tour of each participating museum will receive a t-shirt so hold on to those passports.

Museums reserve the right to limit group sizes during peak visitation.

Chattanooga has fantastic museums, join in the fun and let us tell you our stories! You can take a staycation right here in your own back yard!

The fun starts on Friday, August 25th from 10:00AM until 6:00PM and what a lineup it is; Houston, Songbirds Guitar, Tennessee Valley Railroad, Bessie Smith CC, Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor, and 6th Cavalry museums are your hosts.

Register online at www.tvrail.com or call 423-894-8028. Free passports are limited to 4 per registration.