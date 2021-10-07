Music for the Mind Fundraiser

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a night of music benefiting Alzheimer's Association of Chattanooga!

We are currently looking for musicians to join our stage for a couple of songs if you have a connection with or loss of someone related to this horrible disease to help us raise money towards a cure. Please email mike@wanderlinger.com if interested in playing solo or as a group.

This will be a family friendly event. $1 from every pint sold will go to Alzheimer's Association of Chattanooga and we will be selling shirts with 100% of profits benefiting the organization. Donation at the door for entry, 100% of money collected goes to the fund.

Please feel free to support via the donation link if you are unable to attend.

We have plenty of space inside and outside for a safe environment. Masks and drinking encouraged!

Charity & Fundraisers
423-269-7979
