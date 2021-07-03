Music & Movie on the Green

The River City Company "Welcome Back to Downtown" series continues with summer fun in the Riverfront!

Bring your family, blanket and chairs to the Chattanooga Green for a night of live music by the Nubreed Band, followed by the showing of "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse"! Free popcorn, glowsticks and more will add to the fun!

Snacks, soft drinks, and 21+ beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

Be sure to check out many of the fantastic restaurants and attractions in the Riverfront District prior to coming to the event!

Thank you to our sponsors and partners: The Benwood Foundation, EPB, River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Cherokee Distributing, City of Chattanooga, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Made in Tennessee, Double Cola Company and Caravan Tribe.