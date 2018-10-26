Musical Chairs in the Park

Bring your game face Chattanooga! This is an old school game of musical chairs for adults and for big prizes. MOXY Chattanooga is partnering with River City Company along with The Tomorrow Building and Innovation District Chattanooga to bring you a game of musical chairs with a D J M C P R O spinning to keep you moving (no chair hovering allowed!), Sean Phipps with NOOGAtoday as your MC, food trucks including Chatter Box Cafe and Go Gyro Go and more to keep you entertained throughout the night. 100 people (18 years of age or older) will be able to participate. Online pre-registration is suggested. One ticket per person. Check in for pre-registered participants will be from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. Any spots that are not claimed by 6:30 p.m. will be given to walk ups between 6:30 – 6:45 p.m. Game starts at 7:00pm. And even if you don’t want to play, this will be an excellent spectator sport.

The first place winner will receive a complimentary one night stay at the Moxy Chattanooga along with a $25 gift card to use towards food and beverage at the Moxy while the second and third place winners will receive a $50 and $25 gift card respectively to use towards a hotel stay or food and beverage at the Moxy.

Rules of the game:

• Musical Chairs is a game intended to be fun for everybody! Good sportsmanship and respect are required to play

When the DJ plays the music, participants must obey the following:

• Stay in stride with the person in front of you. Hovering or “babysitting” chairs will result in disqualification

• No cutting or jumping ahead of other players in the circle

When the DJ stops the beats:

• Referees have the right and discretion to ask a player to leave at any time. If removed from the game, players will not be allowed to re-enter the lawn

• Referees will judge any ties. Chairs can be claimed by only one participant