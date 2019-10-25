An old school game of Musical Chairs in Miller Park for fun & for prizes. Bring your game face & wear your costumes Chattanooga!

River City Company with sponsors HUTTON, TransCard, Moxy Chattanooga Downtown and Frank Trimble Team / Keller Williams Realty bring you a game of musical chairs with D J M C P R O spinning to keep you moving (no chair hovering allowed!), Sean Phipps as your night's emcee, California Smothered Burritos food truck to keep you feed, a beer garden and more to entertain you throughout the night. And, it will almost be Halloween so costumes are highly encouraged.