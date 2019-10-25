Musical Chairs

to Google Calendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

An old school game of Musical Chairs in Miller Park for fun & for prizes. Bring your game face & wear your costumes Chattanooga!

River City Company with sponsors HUTTON, TransCard, Moxy Chattanooga Downtown and Frank Trimble Team / Keller Williams Realty bring you a game of musical chairs with D J M C P R O spinning to keep you moving (no chair hovering allowed!), Sean Phipps as your night's emcee, California Smothered Burritos food truck to keep you feed, a beer garden and more to entertain you throughout the night. And, it will almost be Halloween so costumes are highly encouraged.

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Musical Chairs - 2019-10-25 18:00:00
DI 16.41

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Thursday

October 17, 2019

Friday

October 18, 2019

Saturday

October 19, 2019

Sunday

October 20, 2019

Monday

October 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours