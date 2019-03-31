The Musical of Musicals

to Google Calendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00 iCalendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Sometimes one musical is not enough! How about five-in-one. The Chattanooga State Music and Theatre Departments present The Musical of Musicals, with music by Eric Rockwell and lyrics by Joanne Bogart. The Musical of Musicals is a funny, clever parody of the musical theatre styles of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. If you haven’t heard of The Musical of Musicals, here’s what critics have said: “Get to this show. You’ll have a riot.” (Time Out, London) “Witty! Refreshing! Juicily merciless!” (Village Voice) The Musical of Musicals is directed by Sherry Landrum, musical direction by Allan Ledford, and choreography by Lindsay Fussell.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.chattanoogastate.edu/theatre or at the door before the performance. $15 adults / $10 seniors, children

Info

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00 iCalendar - The Musical of Musicals - 2019-03-31 14:30:00
DI 16.11

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours