Sometimes one musical is not enough! How about five-in-one. The Chattanooga State Music and Theatre Departments present The Musical of Musicals, with music by Eric Rockwell and lyrics by Joanne Bogart. The Musical of Musicals is a funny, clever parody of the musical theatre styles of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. If you haven’t heard of The Musical of Musicals, here’s what critics have said: “Get to this show. You’ll have a riot.” (Time Out, London) “Witty! Refreshing! Juicily merciless!” (Village Voice) The Musical of Musicals is directed by Sherry Landrum, musical direction by Allan Ledford, and choreography by Lindsay Fussell.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.chattanoogastate.edu/theatre or at the door before the performance. $15 adults / $10 seniors, children