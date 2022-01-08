× Expand Brandon Bronkema Mycology 101 will take you through a mushroom’s basic life cycle, its ecosystem function, as well as how to seamlessly integrate them into our daily lives.

Mycology 101 will take you through a mushroom’s basic life cycle, its ecosystem function, as well as how to seamlessly integrate them into our daily lives. We’ll cover how they benefit our health, our crops, our soils, and even the environment as a whole. After completing the class you’ll have a good understanding of how mushrooms grow and how you can cultivate them yourself in a variety of different ways from fruiting kits on your kitchen counter to logs in your backyard.

Brandon Bronkema, our facilitator, is a permaculture designer and mycologist, specializing in composting and soil remediation using fungi and microbiology.

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.