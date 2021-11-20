Mystery Box Birthday Bash

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Scorpio season is here, and Movement Session founder DJ Mystery Box is throwing his birthday party for, us, the city, and his friends.

Expect music and art performances from his friends and surprises all night long. Everyone is welcome to embrace the psycho scorpio season with us.

Friends are invited to bring their USBs, and jam out.

Ticket price is reduced for the party and will be a $10 dollar cover at the door all night long.

Join us as we dance and celebrate together, till they kick us out.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
