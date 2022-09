× Expand Contributed Artist Myung Joo Shin

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University will host works of art titled “A Celebration of Life” by Korean painter Myung Joo Shin. The exhibit opens on Thursday, October 6, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall. The paintings will remain on display through Monday, November 21. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the School of Visual Art and Design at 423.236.2732.