An Evening with Jessamyn Stanley: Yoga + Talk

Join author, yoga teacher, entrepreneur and advocate Jessamyn Stanley for a night of yoga and conversation. Jessamyn will lead participants through a yoga session and conclude with a brief talk about her book, Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance.

Please note: Bring your own yoga mat.

About Jessamyn:

Jessamyn Stanley is an internationally acclaimed voice in wellness, highly sought-after for her insights on 21st-century yoga and intersectional identity. As a successful award-winning yoga instructor and entrepreneur, she is the founder of The Underbelly, a streaming wellness app and community, co-host of the podcast Dear Jessamyn, and co-founder of We Go High, a North Carolina based cannabis justice initiative. She is a regular contributor to SELF magazine, has been featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine (UK), and covered in the New York Times, Vogue, Glamour, Sports Illustrated among many other domestic and international media outlets. She is also the author of Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance and Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get on the Mat, Love your Body.

This event is brought to you by Footprint Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Didn’t I Just Feed You and Parkside Hall.