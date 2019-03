Join us for Namaste in the Alleyway - a morning of yoga and mindfulness followed by a well-deserved glass of champagne. This class will be held outside in the latest Passageways alley.

For this class, you’ll need to bring your own mat and any props (like a block or blanket) with you. This class is for all bodies and levels.

Proceeds will be dedicated to helping The Chattery find a permanent home.

[backup weather location: Waterhouse Pavilion)