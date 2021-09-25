NaNoWrMo Bootcamp: This is Your Novel!

Have you ever wanted to write a novel? Have you started several but got stuck in the muddy middle? Would you like to accept the challenge to write a novel in a month?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, we have the bootcamp classes for you! November is the month of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) which has exploded into a global event where writers based all over the world attempt to write a 50,000 word draft of a novel in 30 days.

The Chattery is excited to offer a series of classes from September to December to get you fired up and ready to write your pants off! Each class will involve discussion with your fellow writers about a specific element of craft, fun writing prompts to spark your imagination, and time to plan your novel. You can choose to attend one class or all four - it’s all about what works best for you and your story. New and veteran writers are welcome!

In this session we will brainstorm our novel ideas and why we want to tell this story. We’ll look at the art of the premise and theme for our novels. This two hour session will involve writing prompts, discussion of a few examples of published novels born out of NaNoWriMo, and provide other helpful resources as we prep for November.

You can sign up for individual classes ($20 per class) or the entire series with a 10% discount ($72)

Note: Please bring your own writing tools - computer, notebooks, pens etc. We will provide snacks! Masks required.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.