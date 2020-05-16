Nashville Masters Outdoor Track & Field Classic

TBA Nashville, Tennessee

This meet is primary a Masters event for athletes ages 30 years of age and older. All events will go according to age groups from Oldest to Youngest and will be on a rolling schedule. Please come with your own implements for the throws. The event will go from Women to Men.

TBA Nashville, Tennessee
