This meet is primary a Masters event for athletes ages 30 years of age and older. All events will go according to age groups from Oldest to Youngest and will be on a rolling schedule. Please come with your own implements for the throws. The event will go from Women to Men.
Nashville Masters Outdoor Track & Field Classic
TBA Nashville, Tennessee
