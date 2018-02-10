Natalie Lloyd Book Launch

Star Line Books has the pleasure of hosting one of the most popular, whimsicalmiddle grade authors of today, Natalie Lloyd. On February 10th from 4:00-6:00pm, we will help Lloyd tolaunch her newest young reader novel, The Problim Children.

Each of the seven Problim children are named after the days of the week that they were born on, andeach have their own special ability. While their parents are away, their house suddenly blows up, leavingthe seven siblings without a home. Until the oldest, Sundae, remembers their grandfather’s deed to hisold mansion, gifted to her before he mysteriously disappeared. But now the children will have to deal withthe rumors and loathing of their new neighbors, who strongly believe that wherever the Problims are,trouble is surely to follow.

Our evening will be filled with activities inspired by the charm, wit, and jokes within The Problim Children ,as well as fun chats with the author herself, and treats. Whether you are a young person yourself, a loverof YA, or just a bibliophile, you do not want to miss this lovely author’s evening of fun and adventure!