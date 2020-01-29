Nate Bargatze

Nate is an up and coming comedian out of Nashville, TN. He has performed at festivals such as Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Moontower, and has also appeared on The Tonight Show and Conan. He has received recognition in Rolling Stones, Esquire, and Variety magazines as one of the most notable rising comics. His first album, Yelled At By A Clown made it to number two on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy chart, and his most recent special, Full Time Magic, made it to number one.

Tickets are $149.75 VIP, $49.75, $35.00 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Tivoli Theatre box office, or by phone