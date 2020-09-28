Nathan Alexander Foxton's 'Porches and Portraits'

St. Elmo Fire Hall 4501 St. Elmo Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

The painter Nathan Alexander Foxton currently has an exhibition of portraits at the Fire Hall Gallery in St. Elmo displaying vivid depictions of families and individuals, eight years in the making.

The show, 'Porches and Portraits' opened September 17th and will close October 1st. He feels this show is important to have as many families, friendships, and intimate relationships have been strained because of the pandemic, and there needed to be a place through art to celebrate a hopeful reunion. 

Nathan will be painting outside the Fire Hall Gallery (4501 St. Elmo Avenue) on Saturday 26th 1 - 4 PM and Monday 28th 12 -2 PM.

Pieces in the show were created in three different states: Georgia, Indiana, and Tennessee. He currently lives and works in Chattanooga. He holds his MFA in Painting from Indiana University and has been teaching at colleges and universities in Indiana since 2014. His work has appeared on HGTV's 'Good Bones' and Netflix's 'Maniac'. He currently has a painting titled 'Fond Regards' that is on display at the Wylie House Museum in Bloomington, Indiana.

