Nathan Bell’s Backyard Barking Benefit

We are absolutely delighted to have one of our absolute favorite musicians, Nathan Bell, allow us to resume live performance at Barking Legs. No, we’re not yet in a position to safely re-open the theater, but we have a wonderful stage in a garden setting just behind the theater, and now is the ideal time to bring great live music back to 1307 Dodds Avenue. We need it, and we expect you do, too.

The performance will be done with full attention to the principles of social distancing. Please bring your lawnchair and your facemask (required!), and we’ll seat you safely. Rain date is Sunday, June 14.

If you haven’t heard Nathan, now’s a great time to experience a world-class talent who happens to live in our midst.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/260964228648692/