Nathan Bell & Annie Mosher

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

We are delighted to announce the return of the inimitable Nathan Bell to the Garden on Saturday, June 12. His songwriting and performing skills are unquestionably on a par with better known artists based Nashvile, NYC or LA. Let's celebrate his being based in Chatt-town, and enjoy this very special evening in the Garden at the Legs. He has chosen Annie Mosher of Nashville to share the show, and that should tell you something memorable is in the offing.

$15 advance/$20 door

Purchase Tickets Here!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
