Nathan Bell Double CD Release Show

Leave it to Nathan Bell to have a CD release show featuring not one, but two nearly simultaneously released CDs.

The show will be a release party for Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth (In Spite of Everyone & Everything), Live From Wales and Loves Bones and Stars, Love’s Bones and Stars.

I think the world of Nathan Bell’s talent, and he’s one of the few musicians who has written a song that has repeatedly reduced me to tears. Musically, he’s the whole package, strong tunes, sung convincingly, with guitar and harmonica work that would do most instrumentalists proud.

He has made a remarkable reputation for himself in Europe over the past few years. His career arc has to be a managerial nightmare, but he’s one of the most honest musicians on the planet (which has to have gotten him in more trouble than I realize).

If you miss out on Nathan Bell, you have only yourself to blame.

Randy Steele, no slouch himself, will open.

“Sometimes a solo artist can knock your socks off and Nathan Bell is one of these. With a voice and songs sitting alongside the likes of Townes, Guy Clark, John Prine etc.. Really!! – this guy’s songs and voice hit you with a clarity not often encountered. Sharp edged songs, a voice of gravel and grit and whiskey and some rather accomplished guitar playing makes this guy pretty special.” A Box of Birds, New Zealand