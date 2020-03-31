Nathan Laube Organ Recital

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will host Nathan Laube, associate professor of organ at the Eastman School of Music, for a recital on Tuesday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The public is invited to this free event.

