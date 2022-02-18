× Expand nathanowenscomedy.com Nathan Owens: Comedy Special Taping

Comedian Nathan Owens films his debut comedy special live at JJs Bohemia!

Nathan Owens is a stand up comedian from Atlanta and has traveled throughout the southeast spreading his own brand of awkward funny. Proud to be born in West Virginia and raised in Georgia Nathan brings his own stories and unique observations to the stage. Nathan has been all over the southeast and opened for Greg Behrendt, Ryan Singer, Erin Foley, Chad Daniels, Brian Moote, David Perdue, Damon Sumner, Dave Stone, and Joe DeRosa. Come to JJ's Bohemia to see him film his debut special!

Tickets: $10