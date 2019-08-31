National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors Mid-South Regional Show

Chapter 42 of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc., invites the public to attend the Mid-South Regional Meet at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday morning, September 1. For $10 non-members may enter The Mart, where horological items may be viewed and purchased, from 10 am until 4:30 pm on Saturday, and from 8 am to 12 noon on Sunday. In The Mart, the visitor may participate in the silent auction, win door prizes, and try his hand at assembling a clock movement or turning a clock pivot under a microscope. In the Mart, one may also tour the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute mobile classroom, which will be set up for watch repair. The event exhibit and the lectures are free to the public. The exhibit, "Tools of the Trade," features horological tools from antique to modern. The one-hour lectures include "Ithaca's Calendar Movements - How They Work and How to Service Them" (11 am Saturday), "Illinois 16-Size Getty Model Watches" (2 pm Saturday), and "Highlights of the Ward Francillon Clock Collection" (10 am Sunday). The Mart and exhibit are located in Hall B, and all lectures are in Room 19.