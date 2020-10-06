National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Celebration of Valor Luncheon

National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Celebration of Valor Luncheon 

Each year, the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center attracts hundreds of supporters to its annual Celebration of Valor Luncheon.

While this signature event is still happening this year, the 4th Annual Celebration of Valor Luncheon has undergone a virtual reformatting designed to engage a wider audience and bring greater awareness to the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center and its 19,000 square foot “character development classroom” in downtown Chattanooga. 

Originally scheduled for August 25 at the Chattanooga Convention Center, the 2020 Celebration of Valor Virtual Luncheon is now scheduled to be broadcast at noon on Tuesday, October 6, and will provide supporters, donors, students and educators with the opportunity to attend this celebrated event from their home, workplace or school.

With this year’s Celebration of Valor Virtual Luncheon being presented without a fee for participants, the Heritage Center hopes this year’s event will attract a wider audience than previous years’ events, creating even greater exposure for its dedicated sponsors and supporters. 

Funds raised from this year’s Celebration of Valor Virtual Luncheon will help strengthen the ongoing operations and sustainability of the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center and its character education programming during these unfamiliar times. Due to the changes and challenges brought on by COVID-19, ongoing educational outreach efforts have required additional funds for both in-person and virtual programs.

Supporters may contribute throughout the broadcast or at the conclusion of the virtual event, by texting VALOR to 243-725 or making a secure donation online at MOHHC.org/donate

